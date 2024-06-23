Run For Your Lives! Russia Deploys FAB-9000 In UKR: The Most Powerful Non-Nuclear Bomb Ever Built!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
At the same time, it is worth noting that with each new attack, Russia increases the nomenclature of weapons used, ranging from ballistic missiles to heavy-duty aerial bombs of the FAB family. So, in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, the Russian military managed to hit and destroy two radar stations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In the Lviv region, in the city of 'Stryi', Russian Kalibr cruise missiles hit and destroyed two bases of storage of Western arms and military equipment.................................... ******************************************************
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
