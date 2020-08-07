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7. MMS EQUADOR: Chlorine Dioxide working agianst Covid-19. Interview with English Subtitles
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49 views • August 07, 2020
This Doctor tells his story about how Chlorine Dioxide helpe all 104 patients to recover from Covid 19 as well as hundreds of others in the hospital and Ecuadorian military. He indicates that his life is in danger for telling this story (but he is also grateful to CD for saving his life after contracting the virus). He talks about the need for change in our broken medical system to accept more medical solutions, even if they are not from big pharmaceutical companies. He actually uses the word "Pharmafia" in his explanation. I'm sorry I don't have this in english. I understand Spanish but don't have the time to translate. It is worth listening to his message about how CD worked and how he has had so much trouble trying to relay the truth about it. He says that the youtube videos about his story keep getting deleted in other South American countries. I keep posting videos about this issue because it seems that this story is being deleted or suppressed from youtube and other media outlets. The youtube translator did an OK job at translating his message in English. Official report: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1QxG-kkRcrjgMwhVidx-ofdldqum94JqM/view?usp=sharing
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