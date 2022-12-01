Doctors Against Mandates, 30th November 2022. Intro: Debra & Suzie.

Doctors Against Mandates. Part 1 of 4.





30th November, 2022.





Gold Coast, Qld, Australia.





About us:





We are a group of Queensland (Australia) - based medical doctors who believe that medical ethics, open transparent scientific debate and fully-informed informed consent must guide risk/benefit therapeutic decisions between doctors and patients. This applies to employers and employees and the state and its citizens when it comes to the subject of vaccine mandates.





Doctors have a duty to make the care of patients their first concern and practise medicine safely and effectively. They must be honest, ethical and trustworthy.





Informed consent is a person’s voluntary decision about medical care that is made with knowledge and understanding of the benefits and risks involved.





Part 1 of 4 - Introduction: Organizer Suzie and MC Debra Yuille address the packed auditorium.





Suzie is a tireless volunteer for many community based groups and initiatives and is firmly in the asset column of freedom.





Debra is a staunch Libertarian and Defender of human rights and has been at the forefront of the fight against medical tyranny in Australia since the start of the plandemic.





