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Transformation of the world by 2036
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32 views • August 27, 2020
This 40-minute message shares prophetic insights into the coming transformation of the world by 2036, fulfilling Bible prophecies and setting the stage for the 42-month reign of the antichrist. (Matthew 24:8, Revelation 13) Several prophetic dreams are presented, including one revealing an older, stern-faced, bald headed Barack Obama returning to the White House.
For more messages like this, visit https://z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/
For more messages like this, visit https://z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/
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