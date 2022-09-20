X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - The Patriots Have Pushed The [CB] Down A Path Of Destruction

X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2878a - Sept. 19, 2022

The Patriots Have Pushed The [CB] Down A Path Of Destruction

The German FM has woken up, he is now realizing that shutting everything down during an energy crisis is not a smart move. Biden pretends that inflation is good and its not that bad. The Fed is now creating an inflation tornado, this will destroy the [CB] in the end.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

