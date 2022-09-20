Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - The Patriots Have Pushed The [CB] Down A Path Of Destruction
121 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 2 months ago |
Shop now

X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS  Ep. 2878a - Sept. 19, 2022

The Patriots Have Pushed The [CB] Down A Path Of Destruction

The German FM has woken up, he is now realizing that shutting everything down during an energy crisis is not a smart move. Biden pretends that inflation is good and its not that bad. The Fed is now creating an inflation tornado, this will destroy the [CB] in the end.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Help Melt Body Fat Away With This Special Keto Powder!
Click Here--> http://ketowithx22.com 
Try it today for 51% OFF ^^^   

Keywords
politicsrecessioninflationimfcentral bankfed reservecbbiden adminx22 financial report

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket