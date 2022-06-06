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"Främling" sung by Likören in Linköping. Describe a perfect date! It's 6th of June for Sweden
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0 view • June 06, 2022
Today's normal videos can be found here soon:
https://heddahenrik.substack.com/p/bolsonaropfizer
"likören" means "the liqueur" in Swedish, but "Li" stands for Linköping, and "kören" means "the choir".
There is a lot of cashless in Sweden, but we do still have cash in almost every shop. It's just the banks that don't handle cash, which, if you understand anything about banking, makes sense. Cash is their competitor, and not really something they know how to handle.
Cash is handled by security firms, drug lords and people.
https://heddahenrik.substack.com/p/bolsonaropfizer
"likören" means "the liqueur" in Swedish, but "Li" stands for Linköping, and "kören" means "the choir".
There is a lot of cashless in Sweden, but we do still have cash in almost every shop. It's just the banks that don't handle cash, which, if you understand anything about banking, makes sense. Cash is their competitor, and not really something they know how to handle.
Cash is handled by security firms, drug lords and people.
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