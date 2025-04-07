BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Extinct for over 12,000 years - 'Dire wolves', from Game of Thrones to reality
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1259 followers
0
324 views • 3 weeks ago

From Game of Thrones to reality: Dire wolves, extinct 12,000 years ago, 'resurrected'

Colossal Biosciences, a US biotech startup, has resurrected the prehistoric dire wolf made famous in Game of Thrones.

Extinct for over 12,000 years, the massive predators are back.

To bring them back, Colossal took DNA samples from a 72,000-year-old skull in Idaho and a 13,000-year-old tooth in Ohio.

After editing gray wolf cells with 20 genetic changes for size, muscles and white fur, they implanted them into dog egg cells, using large hound mixes as surrogates.

