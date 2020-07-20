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Obama administration spied on Trump, weaponized intel | Ric Grenell
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13 views • July 20, 2020
Richard Grennel, who served as Acting Director of National Intelligence in the Trump Cabinet, comments on information that's been uncovered from the 2016-17 presidential transition period, with accusations made against Obama staffers including Susan Rice, former VP Joe Biden, and more regarding 'weaponizing' sensitive information to use against President Donald Trump. - with Newsmax TV's Lyndsay Keith and David Brody
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