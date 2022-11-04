Miles Guo: The CCP's Targeted Biochemical Warfare Collusion Will be Revealed

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https://gnews.org/articles/506983
Summary：The CCP's biochemical warfare collusion will finally be revealed. When all the threads of evidence are pulled together this targeted, extinction-level, collusion will be shown to encompass the highest echelons of the CCP and PLA, medical institutions, intelligence and military biochemical research institutions in five to seven countries, major Media and Social Media.