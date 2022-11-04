Miles Guo: The CCP's Targeted Biochemical Warfare Collusion Will be Revealed

https://gnews.org/articles/506983
Summary：The CCP's biochemical warfare collusion will finally be revealed. When all the threads of evidence are pulled together this targeted, extinction-level, collusion will be shown to encompass the highest echelons of the CCP and PLA, medical institutions, intelligence and military biochemical research institutions in five to seven countries, major Media and Social Media.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.