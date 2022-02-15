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Your Heart is My Home
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50 views • February 15, 2022
If your heart is my home, then I can listen and care about who you are, what you think, and how you feel. Think of how the world would be if we all operated from the Golden Rule. Perhaps this is why the world is full of so much narcissism and fear and why love is not the go to default we choose when we're stressed.
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