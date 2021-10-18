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Learning About Depression From Someone Who's Had It 10+ Years
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40 views • October 18, 2021
To protect his anonymity, the guest in this podcast will be referred to as Mr. X.
He shares the ins and outs of his social anxiety and depression—when and how it began, how it has evolved over the years, and how it continues to affect him today.
From serious social anxiety and depression during elementary and middle school years, to the divorce of his parents and a traumatic event in his teens, to issues navigating college and employment, Mr. X shares his compelling and moving story with listeners.
He explains the details of how he experiences depression, what it feels like, and how he perceives it when in the midst of an episode.
Tune in to hear the full conversation—you might just find it relatable.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
He shares the ins and outs of his social anxiety and depression—when and how it began, how it has evolved over the years, and how it continues to affect him today.
From serious social anxiety and depression during elementary and middle school years, to the divorce of his parents and a traumatic event in his teens, to issues navigating college and employment, Mr. X shares his compelling and moving story with listeners.
He explains the details of how he experiences depression, what it feels like, and how he perceives it when in the midst of an episode.
Tune in to hear the full conversation—you might just find it relatable.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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