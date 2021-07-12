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Go…to the Lost Sheep of the House of Israel Matthew 10:5-15
Decoding the Deception
Decoding the Deception
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1 view • July 12, 2021
As Jesus sends his disciples out to spread the Word we learn about His mission and ministry and, how that fit into His Father's plan to redeem the nations. He also gives us many things to consider.

- Why didn't he want his disciples going among the Gentiles? He had.
- Who were the Lost Sheep of the House of Israel and, how did they become lost?
- Why weren’t the disciples to be paid?
- What was the whole "shaking the dust off of their feet" thing?

We will answer these questions and more as we discuss Matthew 10:5-15


Join us as we go verse by verse through the Gospel of Matthew. Jesus IS the Messiah who fulfills the promises of the prophets!!

We post videos on YouTube, BitChute, GAbTV, Brighteon and YouTube

Check out our Playlist of Matthew Deep Dives

BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/CLcTUELtQiqt/

Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=ebc5e084-8508-4e58-a179-f570c47732b9&;index=1

YouTube www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLYZIPGFp5u2ppCwpvnDqGswfYScyAUw24

You can find our channels with all our videos at

BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/4dtF271PU5qX/

GabTV https://tv.gab.com/channel/matthias76

Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/matthias76

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBcxuESOA4cjmur1S3LIBxQ

Thanks for watching! We would love to hear from you so, please leave a comment. God bless and have a great day!
Keywords
biblejesussalvationbible teachingsound bible teachingbook of matthewgods gracejesus is lordjesus disciplesgospel of matthewjesus authoritygospel authoritygods power
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