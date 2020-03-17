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Christ's Rabble
moneymyth
moneymyth
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1 view • March 17, 2020
This paraphrase on A Voice in the Desert is written by well known American theologian David Bentley Hart. He is refreshingly open about the standards Jesus set, and the need to follow them if we are to be genuine Christians. Hart says that New Testament Christianity, based on the teachings of Jesus, as well as on what other New Testament writers say, is one of extreme aversion to wealth. This is inconsistent with today's watered down version of Christianity, he says. Hart’s overview of the New Testament sees the writings of Paul and the teachings of Jesus as being consistent in their description of the relationship between God and money. Paul, says Hart, totally supports the need to obey Jesus. While first Christians like the desert fathers supported Christian communalism, other teachers justified accumulating wealth, and, contrary to the Bible, they became the leading voices of institutional Christianity. Jesus said "Woe to you who are rich!" and many scriptures support this view (James 5, 1 Timothy 6:10 and many others). It's time to stop making excuses for not following Jesus.
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christiancommunismfathersamericandavidtestamentteachingsneedbentleyfollowdesertstandardsaccumulationof jesusparaphraserefreshingwealth genuine
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