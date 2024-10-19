Aaron Russo was killed 3 days after this interview exposing fallen angels’ goal is NWO Mark of Beast

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (October 2024). Aaron Russo was assassinated 3 days after this interview exposing the fallen angels and Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist globalist elites and their fake false flag fraud terrorisms to take away human rights and increase surveillance, and their COVID biochemical weapon vaccine "Mark of the Beast" digital ID & monetary control system. Therefore if you are a Christian, then warn the same information to all. If you are a fake Christian, then remain silent and join the devil. Preach this in your next Sunday church service sermon, so that 99% of your church donators will leave your church in disgust & anger & sheer terror, so that God’s house will be cleansed of their religious filth. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you are a crazy lunatic who has lost all common sense of the Holy Spirit. Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. Salvation is by free grace and faith in the atoning blood of Jesus, and not by wearing women's head coverings or abstaining from cross-dressing in men's pants or abstaining from extorting fake illegal tithe income tax. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…





