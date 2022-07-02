DID Disney ENCRYPT a HIDDEN ASCII MESSAGE In The Beauty & The Beast Theme Song? Possibly DECODED Using PYTHON Programming Language..

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Something I believe that the Disney company secretly did. Maybe it is just me but it is a HUGE coincidence. Certain parts of the melody in the Beauty and The Beast theme song might of hinted at an injection and when decoded using the ascii chart, I discovered this for myself. Did the movies hint at transhumism with the VACCINES perhaps?
Reddit Thread:
https://old.reddit.com/r/Python/comments/5h2r6f/a_little_silliness_for_python_windows_users_the/