LES WEXNER'S NAIVE BILLIONAIRE DEFENSE DOESN'T ADD UP 🎙 WHITNEY WEBB

🚨🇺🇸 LES WEXNER'S "NAIVE BILLIONAIRE" DEFENSE DOESN'T ADD UP





Victoria's Secret billionaire Les Wexner told the House Oversight Committee today that he was "naive, foolish, and gullible" and that Epstein was just a "con man."





The facts make the "naive" story impossible:





-Wexner granted a college dropout with no track record full power of attorney in 1991, letting Epstein sign checks, buy property, and file taxes on his behalf.





-He transferred his $77 million Manhattan townhouse for essentially nothing.





-His personal Boeing 727 became the "Lolita Express." Victim Maria Farmer alleges she was assaulted at Wexner's own Ohio estate and that his security team wouldn't let her leave.





-Unredacted 2019 FBI files reportedly listed him as a potential co-conspirator.





Wexner's background makes the "naive" claim even harder to swallow.





He co-founded the secretive "Mega Group" in 1991, a billionaire circle that investigative journalists and former intelligence figures have alleged had ties to Israeli intelligence.





Former U.S. Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta famously claimed he was told to back off Epstein's 2008 prosecution because Epstein "belongs to intelligence."





In the 1990s, Southern Air Transport, a known CIA front from the Iran-Contra scandal, allegedly relocated operations to Columbus, Ohio, sharing an airport with Wexner's distribution hub, fueling long-standing rumors of overlap between his logistics network and U.S. intelligence assets.





A draft Epstein letter found in the 2026 files reportedly reads: "we had 'gang stuff' for over 15 years."





And in 1985, Wexner's tax attorney Arthur Shapiro was shot dead in broad daylight one day before he was set to testify to a grand jury about tax evasion schemes tied to Wexner's companies.





The murder remains unsolved and has kept allegations of organized crime connections alive for four decades.





Despite all of this, Wexner told lawmakers he has never been questioned by the FBI or DOJ about Epstein.





Billionaires don't get conned into handing over their entire financial lives.





The question was never whether Wexner was naive.





It's what he knew.





Source: The Hill / @TheProjectUnity





Source: https://x.com/MarioNawfal/status/2024268275283366350 and https://x.com/PGenium/status/2024390198017339489/