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▶️ Bitclout Breakdown With Richard Sanders From Cipherblade | EP#436
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20 views • May 12, 2021
Bitclout is an absolute mess and so I had Richard Sanders, the lead investigator at Cipherblade come on the show to talk about it and dissect everything that’s wrong about it and what red flags to look out for.
Video Timestamps:
00:45 Intro
02:00 Bitclout Initial Impression
03:30 Risky Investing
04:45 Red Flags For Scams
06:36 Gambling Mentality
10:00 Bitclout Pre-Mine
13:45 Predatory Marketing
17:00 Bitcoin Backdoor
19:30 What Needs To Change
21:30 Expectations
24:00 Advice On Navigating Crypto
26:45 Withdrawals
28:30 Final Thoughts
30:30 Outro
CipherBlade specializes in blockchain forensics and tracking Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies in investigations. They have established partnerships with exchanges, all leading vendors of professional blockchain forensics tools, and use a combination of on-chain and off-chain analytics and investigative techniques.
Rich is seen as a subject-matter expert by the FBI and at the “top of the Rolodex” for Special Agents who have questions concerning blockchain-related cybercrime. Rich prides himself on a very strong working relationship with the FBI and sees the opportunity to help law enforcement and the government with this new technology as a blessing. “Justice in the crypto space is our domain” – Richard Sanders
I wanted to bring someone who had more expertise in this realm to talk about Bitclout. I’ve recently talked about why I believe is likely to be a scam or at least a terrible project here: https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/Bitclout:7 & https://youtu.be/wBjpsq8SCr8
These are some of the questions we went over:
• Can you tell us a little bit about yourself?
• How and when did you originally get into cryptocurrency
• Can you give us a brief introduction to Cipherblade?
• Let’s dive into Bitclout, what are your initial thoughts?
• What about the founder’s anonymity?
• Thoughts on the Bitclout pre-mine and artificially inflating values?
• Can venture capitalists and influencers legitimize a project?
• Will they have withdrawals and will it even matter?
• Are their wallets secure?
• What makes a scam a scam?
• What are red flags to watch for?
• What is your general advice on investing in this space?
• So where can everyone go to learn more about this?
Check out https://cipherblade.com/ for more information and to learn more about what they have to offer. You can follow Richard at @raindropactual
What do you think about Cipherblade and what Richard Sanders does? How do you feel about Bitclout? Let us know if you have any further questions or thoughts in the comments below and don’t forget to like and subscribe as well!
This is a LBRY first video meaning it shows up on LBRY before it gets published anywhere else. If you’re not on LBRY, sign up and get started here: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScottCBusiness:4
Check this video out on LBRY to support me with monetization and no ads: https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/bitclout-exposed:7
Video Timestamps:
00:45 Intro
02:00 Bitclout Initial Impression
03:30 Risky Investing
04:45 Red Flags For Scams
06:36 Gambling Mentality
10:00 Bitclout Pre-Mine
13:45 Predatory Marketing
17:00 Bitcoin Backdoor
19:30 What Needs To Change
21:30 Expectations
24:00 Advice On Navigating Crypto
26:45 Withdrawals
28:30 Final Thoughts
30:30 Outro
CipherBlade specializes in blockchain forensics and tracking Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies in investigations. They have established partnerships with exchanges, all leading vendors of professional blockchain forensics tools, and use a combination of on-chain and off-chain analytics and investigative techniques.
Rich is seen as a subject-matter expert by the FBI and at the “top of the Rolodex” for Special Agents who have questions concerning blockchain-related cybercrime. Rich prides himself on a very strong working relationship with the FBI and sees the opportunity to help law enforcement and the government with this new technology as a blessing. “Justice in the crypto space is our domain” – Richard Sanders
I wanted to bring someone who had more expertise in this realm to talk about Bitclout. I’ve recently talked about why I believe is likely to be a scam or at least a terrible project here: https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/Bitclout:7 & https://youtu.be/wBjpsq8SCr8
These are some of the questions we went over:
• Can you tell us a little bit about yourself?
• How and when did you originally get into cryptocurrency
• Can you give us a brief introduction to Cipherblade?
• Let’s dive into Bitclout, what are your initial thoughts?
• What about the founder’s anonymity?
• Thoughts on the Bitclout pre-mine and artificially inflating values?
• Can venture capitalists and influencers legitimize a project?
• Will they have withdrawals and will it even matter?
• Are their wallets secure?
• What makes a scam a scam?
• What are red flags to watch for?
• What is your general advice on investing in this space?
• So where can everyone go to learn more about this?
Check out https://cipherblade.com/ for more information and to learn more about what they have to offer. You can follow Richard at @raindropactual
What do you think about Cipherblade and what Richard Sanders does? How do you feel about Bitclout? Let us know if you have any further questions or thoughts in the comments below and don’t forget to like and subscribe as well!
This is a LBRY first video meaning it shows up on LBRY before it gets published anywhere else. If you’re not on LBRY, sign up and get started here: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScottCBusiness:4
Check this video out on LBRY to support me with monetization and no ads: https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/bitclout-exposed:7
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