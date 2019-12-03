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Trump bans Bloomberg News from 2020 campaign events
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6 views • December 03, 2019
FOX Business’ Charles Gasparino discusses President Trump’s prohibition of Bloomberg News reporters from his rallies and events given the rules placed on the company’s journalists by its owner and Michael Bloomberg’s chances of winning the Democratic nomination.
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