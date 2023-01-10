END GAME Cardinals Mobilizing against Pope Francis

Dr. Taylor Marshall
Streamed live on Jan 9, 2023
Jump to 18:16 to hear sounds.
In this video, we discuss the Cardinals' decision to mobilize against Pope Francis and the potential consequences of his resignation.
Pope Francis has been under increasing pressure from within the Catholic Church to resign, and the Cardinals have decided to take appropriate action in response. This video discusses the likely consequences of Pope Francis's resignation, and how it will impact the Church as a whole.
A cardinal said the conservative group of cardinals is ready to move against the 'communist' Pope Francis. According to this cardinal, the plan to oust the liberal-minded Pope Francis, age 86, began in just days after the death of his predecessor, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI on December 31.
