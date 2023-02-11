Window of Change is Closing

https://cozy.tv/nick (America First Ep. 1119)

"If trump doesn't win this thing in '24, or somebody else more radical than him, doesn't win... Whos gonna run in '28? It's gonna be someone worse than DeSantis... You think DeSantis is controlled op? DeSantis is the compromise between the regime and the Trump supporters. DeSantis is in the middle. What happens when Trump is no longer in the equation and it's DeSantis and the regime? They're gonna put up somebody in the middle, and then they're gonna keep halving it... It's gonna keep becoming fractionated until... Where we're back where we started."

"Trump opened up a window in 2016. It was so disruptive, it was so chaotic. He opened up a window where something actually could've changed, where we could've really altered forever the way that America is and where it's going."



*

Follow The Criminal Times for a variety of 'hot takes', as well as some fruitful health and homesteading advice, over on https://crimesyndicate.substack.com/

