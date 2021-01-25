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Bill Gates Depopulation Plans Caught On Camera MONSANTO, FOOD RIOTS, EUGENICS
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1131 views • January 25, 2021
Bill Gates Depopulation Plans Caught On Camera MONSANTO, FOOD RIOTS, EUGENICS. CREDITS , https://brandnewtube.com/videos/category/669?page_id=1
QUOTE ,, The most dangerous creation of any society is the man who has nothing to lose. James Baldwin
Read more at https://www.brainyquote.com/topics/society-quotes
QUOTE ,, The most dangerous creation of any society is the man who has nothing to lose. James Baldwin
Read more at https://www.brainyquote.com/topics/society-quotes
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