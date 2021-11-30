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OAN’s Caitlin Sinclair provides an update on the Ghislaine Maxwell trial. She was in the courthouse today.
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110 views • November 30, 2021
OAN’s Caitlin Sinclair provides an update on the Ghislaine Maxwell trial. She was in the courthouse today.
Interesting that at the end of the segment, Dan Ball implied that he is not allowed to say what he wants to say.
“You know what happened. God I’d like to say so much stuff.”
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17
Interesting that at the end of the segment, Dan Ball implied that he is not allowed to say what he wants to say.
“You know what happened. God I’d like to say so much stuff.”
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17
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