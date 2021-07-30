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Abortion: Modern Day Satanic Baby Sacrifice By Democrats Today...
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31 views • July 30, 2021
2,000 years ago babies were sacrificed so the crops of the community would grow. It was performed in Gehenna valley between the Mt. of Olives and The ancient Temple mound of Solomon. Still today abortion is a prosperity right and the Democrat voters #1 Desire. To wipe out the black man and God's Plan of salvation for everyone. It explains how the liberals of the world are doing the work of satan.
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