Byron Donalds: Hunter Biden Facilitated The Sale Of A Cobalt Mine To A Chinese Company
"One of the reasons why Joe Biden is pushing for solar panels, and electric batteries, and electric vehicles so hard is because his son facilitated the sale of a cobalt mine to a Chinese company.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1628528025988898817
