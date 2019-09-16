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Ep. 63 - The Truth About a Wealth Tax
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59 views • September 16, 2019
When I evaluated the wealth tax I found that, besides the fact that they have been proven to be ineffective, ignore the laws of economics, require us to ignore the track record of the federal government and besides the fact that they are immoral and unconstitutional and their implementation would be stupid, short-cited, punitive, impractical, unnecessary, and a violation of privacy, I see no problem with them.
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