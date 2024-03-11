Create New Account
How Will You be Dressed when the 3 Days of Darkness Comes? 3-8-24@ 9:29am Shared 3-10-24
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
A Word from my lovely Jesus Christ concerning the 3 days of Darkness and of how will you find yourself dressed when it arrives.

***Verse correction. It's Philippians 4:19 not 4:13 I quoted near the end. ******

Exodus 10:21-23

21 And the Lord said unto Moses, Stretch out thine hand toward heaven, that there may be darkness over the land of Egypt, even darkness which may be felt.


22 And Moses stretched forth his hand toward heaven; and there was a thick darkness in all the land of Egypt three days:

23 They saw not one another, neither rose any from his place for three days: but all the children of Israel had light in their dwellings.


Ministry Website:

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com


Mailing address:

My Lovely Jesus Ministry

P.O Box 5133

Cleveland, TN 37320


Prayer Email:

[email protected]


Questions:

[email protected]


Donate Links:

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis

Cash App

$MyLovelyJesus

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate

GiveSendGo

https://www.givesendgo.com/MyLovleyJesusMinistry


Free eBook Download:

https://books.bookfunnel.com/bundlemyjesuschrist


