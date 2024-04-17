Create New Account
In Gaza now, it’s worse than ethnic cleansing Centre Stage (mirrored)
Contrarian
Published 21 hours ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel Al Jazeera English at:-

https://youtu.be/h5CpuPEgLJU?si=oVZH_Toy-DVp9Oja

In this episode of Centre Stage, our guest is Ilan Pappé. He’s an Israeli historian and professor at the University of Exeter. Pappé is known for his outspoken views on the Israeli-Palestinian question - drawing both praise and criticism. He’s the author of several books including "The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine", in which he challenges the traditional Israeli narrative over the establishment of Israel in 1948.


In today’s episode, Pappé discusses the dangers of the Zionist ideology and its impact on Israel and Palestine, the historical context of October 7, and his vision for a one-state solution.


Dareen Abughaida is a principal presenter at Al Jazeera English.


