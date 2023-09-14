Geopolitics, green agenda, Germany vs Western Canada w Harley Schlanger

Harley Schlanger is a wealth of knowledge and warrior against the big bank cartel going back to the 1970's. He graciously shares his deep knowledge of the geopolitical puzzle that makes up the tyrannical oligarch landscape we find ourselves in today.

Vice president of the Schiller Institute USA, he lives in Germany full time and continues to share his experiences while shining a laser beam on the bad actors and the genocide that we all face.

Harley explains how the green movement has doomed some of Europe and if we don't head it off the West will face the same catastrophic demise of industry.

https://schillerinstitute.com/

https://laroucheorganization.com/

https://russiancouncil.ru/en/harley-schlanger/