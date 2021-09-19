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Jesus is "Issa", a Buddhist Monk w/Dr. Steven Hairfield: Merkaba Chakras Podcast #21
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11 views • September 19, 2021
Welcome to another podcast episode of Merkaba Chakras. There are interviews that are given as a gift, and this is one for me. Today, I get the privilege to talk to Zen monk and author, Dr. Steven Hairfeild. Dr. Hairfield will tell us his experience reading 2,000-year-old Buddhist scrolls about the life of Jesus as a child learning metaphysics and consciousness in his childhood Buddhist monastery, and his life after the “crucifixion” when he returns back to the homage of his monastery with his cousin, John the Baptist, his friend Thomas, and his wife, Mary Magdalene.
His book from studying the scrolls at Yeshuah's childhood monastery is, "A Metaphysical Interpretation of the Bible" which is required reading for a doctorate degree at the American Institute of Holistic Theology.
Questions:
1. Tell us your story of how you got into this work?
2. What was it about you that the lama of Issa’s monastery allowed you permission to see the scrolls?
3. Why do the complete records of Issa’s life anger so many Christians?
4. Can you describe what it was like reading the scrolls about Issa in his childhood monastery?
5. One thing that Christians say is if this is true, why won’t Buddhists present the scrolls for everyone to view?
6. We have the concept of Tulku children in Buddhism. What did the scrolls say about baby Jesus’s Starseed origins and birth? Three wise men and the 3 gifts? The prophecy he is to fulfill?
7. What did the scrolls say about how Issa’s birth name went from “Yosef Ben Yosef” to “Yeshuah Ben Yosef” after attending the Heliopolis Mystery School in Egypt? How did he meet Miriam of Magdala, and why did her name change to Mary Magdalene?
8. What do the scrolls say about when Issa returns from the “crucifixion” with John the Baptiste, Thomas, and Mary?
9. The Rozabal Shrine has a tomb of a man they have called “Issa” since his death less than 2,000 years ago. The rock carving is an image of a man with crucifixion wounds on the feet and buried in the Jewish tradition of directions. Did you get a chance to visit this tomb?
10. Issa is mentioned 33 times in the Muslim Quran, and he is referred to as “Sananda” in Hindu texts. What do the scrolls say about his later years? Did Issa and Mary get married? Did they have kids?
11. What energy healing modalities did Issa use?
12. Most Christian sects diverged from Catholicism and the King James Version of the bible. Why did they completely reject Issa’s scholarly years in Buddhist monasteries and his later years after the crucifixion? Why did they completely remove the teachings about awakening, ascension, and consciousness out of Issa's teachings and instead added mythology as the “son of God”, removed the teachings about everyone being a fractal piece of consciousness itself, and that everyone has the same ability to attain their spiritual gifts in the matrix? Why the belittlement of humanity? Was it a successful PR campaign for control of the populous and of women?
13. I was told by monks growing up that his name “Jesus” is Latin for “fake messiah”, which was changed from “Yeshuah” to Jesus” to remove his linage out of his name. So, it was an inside Roman joke to call him “Jesus”, which is “fake messiah”. What are your thoughts on how his true name was rebranded as “Jesus”?
14. What do the scrolls say about Yeshuah’s last name as “Christ”?
15. What last message do you want to leave people this holiday season and all holidays that pertain to Issa?
For information on Dr. Steven L. Hairfield's offerings, visit: http://hairfield.com/
Note on Yeshuah and Miriam's Name:
The "ah" is common in Jewish names, which is why you will see Buddhists refer to his real name as "Yeshuah". The Middle name is recognized by Buddhists as "Ben", because it means "son" in Arabic. However, it is acceptable to use either "Ben" or "Bin". The name is written as "Yosef" or the added "Yoshef" is accepted in Buddhist reference to his name because it is common to add a silent "h" in the spelling in the Arabic tradition. Miriam is "Mary" as referred to by Buddhists because that was her real name before she earned her new name "Mary" after graduating from the Heliopolis Egyptian Mystery School. The "Magdalene" is actually a reference to where Miriam was born and raised in the Magdala, Isreal area. For Buddhists, the correct reference is "Miriam of Magdala".
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by PremiumBeats.com
Creative software subscriptions provided by:
https://www.canva.com/
https://animoto.com/
https://www.veed.io/
https://anchor.fm/
https://pixabay.com/
His book from studying the scrolls at Yeshuah's childhood monastery is, "A Metaphysical Interpretation of the Bible" which is required reading for a doctorate degree at the American Institute of Holistic Theology.
Questions:
1. Tell us your story of how you got into this work?
2. What was it about you that the lama of Issa’s monastery allowed you permission to see the scrolls?
3. Why do the complete records of Issa’s life anger so many Christians?
4. Can you describe what it was like reading the scrolls about Issa in his childhood monastery?
5. One thing that Christians say is if this is true, why won’t Buddhists present the scrolls for everyone to view?
6. We have the concept of Tulku children in Buddhism. What did the scrolls say about baby Jesus’s Starseed origins and birth? Three wise men and the 3 gifts? The prophecy he is to fulfill?
7. What did the scrolls say about how Issa’s birth name went from “Yosef Ben Yosef” to “Yeshuah Ben Yosef” after attending the Heliopolis Mystery School in Egypt? How did he meet Miriam of Magdala, and why did her name change to Mary Magdalene?
8. What do the scrolls say about when Issa returns from the “crucifixion” with John the Baptiste, Thomas, and Mary?
9. The Rozabal Shrine has a tomb of a man they have called “Issa” since his death less than 2,000 years ago. The rock carving is an image of a man with crucifixion wounds on the feet and buried in the Jewish tradition of directions. Did you get a chance to visit this tomb?
10. Issa is mentioned 33 times in the Muslim Quran, and he is referred to as “Sananda” in Hindu texts. What do the scrolls say about his later years? Did Issa and Mary get married? Did they have kids?
11. What energy healing modalities did Issa use?
12. Most Christian sects diverged from Catholicism and the King James Version of the bible. Why did they completely reject Issa’s scholarly years in Buddhist monasteries and his later years after the crucifixion? Why did they completely remove the teachings about awakening, ascension, and consciousness out of Issa's teachings and instead added mythology as the “son of God”, removed the teachings about everyone being a fractal piece of consciousness itself, and that everyone has the same ability to attain their spiritual gifts in the matrix? Why the belittlement of humanity? Was it a successful PR campaign for control of the populous and of women?
13. I was told by monks growing up that his name “Jesus” is Latin for “fake messiah”, which was changed from “Yeshuah” to Jesus” to remove his linage out of his name. So, it was an inside Roman joke to call him “Jesus”, which is “fake messiah”. What are your thoughts on how his true name was rebranded as “Jesus”?
14. What do the scrolls say about Yeshuah’s last name as “Christ”?
15. What last message do you want to leave people this holiday season and all holidays that pertain to Issa?
For information on Dr. Steven L. Hairfield's offerings, visit: http://hairfield.com/
Note on Yeshuah and Miriam's Name:
The "ah" is common in Jewish names, which is why you will see Buddhists refer to his real name as "Yeshuah". The Middle name is recognized by Buddhists as "Ben", because it means "son" in Arabic. However, it is acceptable to use either "Ben" or "Bin". The name is written as "Yosef" or the added "Yoshef" is accepted in Buddhist reference to his name because it is common to add a silent "h" in the spelling in the Arabic tradition. Miriam is "Mary" as referred to by Buddhists because that was her real name before she earned her new name "Mary" after graduating from the Heliopolis Egyptian Mystery School. The "Magdalene" is actually a reference to where Miriam was born and raised in the Magdala, Isreal area. For Buddhists, the correct reference is "Miriam of Magdala".
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by PremiumBeats.com
Creative software subscriptions provided by:
https://www.canva.com/
https://animoto.com/
https://www.veed.io/
https://anchor.fm/
https://pixabay.com/
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