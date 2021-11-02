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Part 2 of Tucker Carlsons documentary about the so called January 6th insurrection.
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70 views • November 02, 2021
America is at war with itself.
Part 2 of Tucker Carlsons documentary about the so called January 6th insurrection.
The same modus operandi applies to ‘covid deniers’ and anyone who fights for freedom.
Are you awake yet???
Part 2 of Tucker Carlsons documentary about the so called January 6th insurrection.
The same modus operandi applies to ‘covid deniers’ and anyone who fights for freedom.
Are you awake yet???
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