SAVE MONEY - Cool Your Shipping Container Without Power - Cheap Ventilation & Cooling Ideas

Is the inside of your Shipping Container as hot as the surface of the sun? In the summer is it to hot to use or does it condensate so bad it rains inside? Here is a cheap passive way to cool and ventilate your shipping container.

Full Length Video https://youtu.be/pZAg0m9H7jg



Louvers - https://amzn.to/3V5DyXi

Metal Hole Cutter - https://amzn.to/3Lb3pIQ

Nanoparticle Paint Additive - https://amzn.to/3HgA8vk



Join our Luptopia Telegram Group Here - https://t.me/+EgpJEC7BzUI2M2Y5



