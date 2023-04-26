SAVE MONEY - Cool Your Shipping Container Without Power - Cheap Ventilation & Cooling Ideas

Is the inside of your Shipping Container as hot as the surface of the sun? In the summer is it to hot to use or does it condensate so bad it rains inside? Here is a cheap passive way to cool and ventilate your shipping container.
Full Length Video https://youtu.be/pZAg0m9H7jg
Louvers - https://amzn.to/3V5DyXi
Metal Hole Cutter - https://amzn.to/3Lb3pIQ
Nanoparticle Paint Additive - https://amzn.to/3HgA8vk
Join our Luptopia Telegram Group Here - https://t.me/+EgpJEC7BzUI2M2Y5
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.