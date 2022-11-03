“Do Demons know your name?” It is of major consequence how it is answered. Your salvation could very well be ascertained with this very simple question. Yet, what a strange and provocative question? Most Christians, feeling weak and unprepared for real spiritual conflict, shrink in their seats at the thought of it. You are made to stand outside the crowd, to be weird and strange to the world, and to not follow the crowd, or the worlds way of doing things. You are meant to be a threat to the Demons that control this place, for them to know your name, and for your name to be spoken alongside that of your Saviors. #Demons #God #Satan #Jesus

