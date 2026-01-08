President Trump's 2026 Secret Weapon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bankrupting The Insurance Cartels
* Donald Trump revealed his secret weapon for 2026.
* He is breaking the insurance cartels.
* By cutting out the financial parasites and sending $ directly to people, he is targeting the real enemy — a fascist looting system with British roots.
Promethean Updates (7 January 2026)
https://rumble.com/v740b0q-trumps-2026-secret-weapon-bankrupting-the-insurance-cartels.html