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When governments turn away from God:
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51 views • October 08, 2021
This is going on all over the world, Democrats, Rino's, Liberals, Progressives, Socialist, Marxist, Communist, Deep State, New World Order. The democratic party in America are the biggest suppler of human trafficking. Time is running out for you. You can run but you can't hide......God Bless us all. Pray, Meditate. Midnight Sunday.
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