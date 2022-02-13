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THE HIDDEN HAND CONTROLLING NARRATIVES
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90 views • February 13, 2022
Narratives change because someone changes them, the hidden hand has always been leading us to where we are today and beyond. People will soon start to see who they are, what they are here for, which will inevitably force them to choose one side. There will be two sides, no third option. Before the big game kicks in.
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