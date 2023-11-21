Pasco County Florida Deputies Chase Carjacking Suspect into Hernando County Home Invasion and Shootout

Career criminal did carjacking and assaulted victim then fled into Hernando County and saw three people sitting on their porch and did a home invasion. Career criminal killed in shootout.
