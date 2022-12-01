The Calm before the Storm for the US Dollar | John Hathaway

The US dollar’s strength is not good news for everybody. According to John Hathaway, a portfolio manager of Sprott Hathaway Special Situations Strategy and co-portfolio manager of the Sprott Gold Equity Fund, the dollar wrecking ball represents the last stand for paper currencies.

For Hathaway, as the US dollar weakens and Fed officials resort to more quantitative easing, gold will appreciate. Regarding the recent event in which the gold price increased by over $50 three times in four days, Hathaway argues it is a response to negative news for financial markets, such as interest rate rises.

In our weekly Inventa Capital segment, Michael Konnert, CEO at Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSX-V: VZLA; NYSE: VZLA) reports on the company’s new stock issuance. Having raised almost $30 million, Vizsla is fully funded for the next year, in which the company will continue with drilling at the Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico, and move towards production.

