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COVID 19 Vaccine 051 - Dr Geert Vanden Bossche On The Serious Effects Of The COVID Vaccine
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230 views • March 15, 2021
Mankind is messing around with something they do not fully understand.
The consequences are unthinkable. It is quite possible the evil in this
world has just hit the self destruct button.
The consequences are unthinkable. It is quite possible the evil in this
world has just hit the self destruct button.
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