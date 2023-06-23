John Kirby FLEES Press Briefing After Asked About Hunter Biden Whistleblower Revelations

White House Reporter reads Hunter Biden message with Joe Biden to CCP official demanding payment, then asks White House
"Does this not undermine the President's claim...that he not ONCE discussed his son's overseas business dealings with him?"
WHITE HOUSE: "No." And then he abruptly fled the stage.
https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1672310324190388225?s=20
