BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

This Saint News 2/15/2026
DFlirt
DFlirt
32 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
35 views • 1 day ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


Head over to daddyflirt.com.

By becoming a member, you support my work, but more than that, daddyflirt.com is where the awake go to party!


For the second week in a row there really is no news if it ain't about Epstein. Let's do it. We'll cover some old territory: James Alefantis and Comet Ping Pong. Etymology, where words actually come from, is a practice we would do well to re-engage with. Trash is stacking up in Mamdani's NYC, but is it all his fault? Why is Bad Bunny featuring EBT at the Super Bowl? Trump's economy sees inflation cool to an 8 month low. And before you know it fam, we'll be smiling having fun.


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews



Syphilis Situation In Seattle Is Insane 😳

https://youtu.be/txPAaZMyJqs?list=TLPQMTMwMjIwMjaUEPuCkpii9Q


How did they know Epstein died a day before?!

https://x.com/i/status/2020589435637915851


There’s a hidden language in the English language. Words are spells.

https://x.com/i/status/2020216847472423319


Zelenskyy is tied to a central Pizzagate character, Marina Abramovich who does shows up in the original Pizzagate emails.

https://x.com/i/status/2020477364052910083


Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un were caught on a hot mic discussing living to 150 years old through continual organ transplantation.

https://x.com/i/status/2020688210855157909

Keywords
trumpcomedyrussiahollywooddeep statepropagandademocratisraelmusicwarnwoconspiracyrepublicanelon muskepstein
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Ron Paul&#8217;s Warning: The End of the Corrupt Political Order is Near

Ron Paul’s Warning: The End of the Corrupt Political Order is Near

Garrison Vance
Echoes of Heaven: The prophetic battle plan for surviving the end times

Echoes of Heaven: The prophetic battle plan for surviving the end times

Belle Carter
Trump moves to enforce nationwide voter ID requirements ahead of midterms

Trump moves to enforce nationwide voter ID requirements ahead of midterms

Kevin Hughes
Emails show former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak regularly stayed in Jeffrey Epstein&#8217;s New York apartment

Emails show former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak regularly stayed in Jeffrey Epstein’s New York apartment

Laura Harris
Trump orders Pentagon to boost coal power purchases

Trump orders Pentagon to boost coal power purchases

Laura Harris
Bessent warns of &#8220;big loss&#8221; if Supreme Court strips Trump administration of tariff powers

Bessent warns of “big loss” if Supreme Court strips Trump administration of tariff powers

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy