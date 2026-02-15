This Saint News 2/15/2026

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!





Head over to daddyflirt.com.

By becoming a member, you support my work, but more than that, daddyflirt.com is where the awake go to party!





For the second week in a row there really is no news if it ain't about Epstein. Let's do it. We'll cover some old territory: James Alefantis and Comet Ping Pong. Etymology, where words actually come from, is a practice we would do well to re-engage with. Trash is stacking up in Mamdani's NYC, but is it all his fault? Why is Bad Bunny featuring EBT at the Super Bowl? Trump's economy sees inflation cool to an 8 month low. And before you know it fam, we'll be smiling having fun.





#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews









Syphilis Situation In Seattle Is Insane 😳

https://youtu.be/txPAaZMyJqs?list=TLPQMTMwMjIwMjaUEPuCkpii9Q





How did they know Epstein died a day before?!

https://x.com/i/status/2020589435637915851





There’s a hidden language in the English language. Words are spells.

https://x.com/i/status/2020216847472423319





Zelenskyy is tied to a central Pizzagate character, Marina Abramovich who does shows up in the original Pizzagate emails.

https://x.com/i/status/2020477364052910083





Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un were caught on a hot mic discussing living to 150 years old through continual organ transplantation.

https://x.com/i/status/2020688210855157909