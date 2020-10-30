100 Years of Mass Mind Control

The same techniques that most cult leaders use to control the minds of the members of their cults are now being used by a Totalitarian system to control the minds of everyone in the world during this COVID-19 PSYOP & Globalist takeover operation; things like such as Milieu Control, Loaded Language, Sacred Science, Demand for Purity, all of these standard mind-control techniques can all be found in the "New Normal" narrative that's being force fed to us on a global scale.It can happen to pretty much any society, just as any one individual can fall prey to a Totalitarian cult, given the right set of circumstances, so too can entire societies. History proves that. Think about his the next time you hear someone in the mainstream propaganda parroting Loaded Language like "The New Normal" or "Social Distancing." Think about just how preposterous these ideas are.What could possibly be "social" about being forced to distance ourselves from on another? What could possibly be "normal" about the overthrow of our civilization by way of a well-rehearsed pandemic PSYOP, and being forced to adapt to living in a dystopic, technocratically-controlled, New World Order feedlot that the elite have long been planning for us to live in? There's not a damn thing "normal" about that. It's just more Orwellian Doublethink being shoved down our throats.My sites...CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...