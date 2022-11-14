PATRICK LANCASTER: 15NOV22 - Russia Fires BM-27 "Uragan" Rockets on Kharkiv Ukraine

CHECK THE DELACABRA PLAYLIST FROM PATRICK LANCASTER FOR MORE





Embed with the Russian Army and Come To the Kharkiv / Kharkov front line in the Russia-Ukraine war Zone and see Artillery Battles Rage. For weeks I have been embedded with the Russian Army In Kharkov Region.

In this report, the Russian Army Fires BM-27 "Uragan" Rocket system On Ukrainian Army Positions In Kharkiv / Kahrov Region Of Ukraine.

They walk us through the process of targeting to firing AND I confront them on Ukraine reports of civilians being targeted

The BM-27 Uragan is a self-propelled 220 mm multiple rocket launcher designed in the Soviet Union. The system began its service with the Soviet Army in the late 1970s, and was its first modern spin and fin-stabilized heavy multiple rocket launcher.

Much of The Kharkiv region of Ukraine was taken controll of by Russian Forces back In February and March but in September Ukraine took control of much of it. Since then Ukraine and the western media have been trying to portry that Ukraine is in total control of the region but that is far from true. Now Russia taking back many border areas of Kharrkov Ukraine while wiping out large groups of Ukraine soldiers daily with heavy daily artillery attacks. In the last weeks, several areas have come back under Russian control.

Now Kharkov is by far not the only front line. There is the front line of Ukraine's struggle on the Kherson direction where for weeks Russia has been evacuating civilians from huge areas and Russian President Vladimir Putin said civilians must be evacuated from the Kherson war zone. Russian flags slowly started to come down from the administration buildings. Russia has now evacuated the city completely and Ukraine is now in control

As Russia digs in just across the river from Kherson seems to be setting the scene for possibly huge battles across the area.

If our team is needed there we will go but for now we are in Kharkov and the Lugansk People's Republic(internationally recognized as the Lugansk region).

The front is not only the hot area of debate of course.

Kyiv Mayor Klitschko warns of evacuations if power lost is this a cover for something more important?

Republicans vow to cut funding to Ukraine after the Midterm Elections as Uk seems to be following. The new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says he intends to significantly reduce aid to Ukrainian refugees and Ukraine itself in the face of a budget deficit

According to Daily Mail columnist Dan Sales, Sunak and Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt have found a £50bn “black hole” in the British treasury that they are “desperately trying to fill”.

On the other hand the war is not hurting everyone equally.

US oil producers have raked in more than $200bn in profits since Russia's invasion of Ukraine as they cash in on a period of geopolitical turmoil that has shaken up the global energy market and sent prices soaring.





