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Questioning Vaxx Safety - Former Pharmaceutical Employee, Deanna McLeod
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52 views • August 29, 2022
Deanna McLeod worked in the pharmaceutical industry before founding Kaleidoscope Strategic, a private medical research firm. In this Aug 2022 interview she speaks with Vaccine Choice Canada about her experience working in the pharmaceutical industry and why she raised vaccine free children.
Deanna is an expert in evidence-based data analysis and medical publications peer review and is chair of the strategic advisory committee at Canadian Covid Care Alliance.
Stop The Shots video: https://www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org/
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