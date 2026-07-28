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The United Nations is the New World Order - Dr. Rima Laibow
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Lock-downs, pandemics, wars, immigration, economic collapse, martial law, forced vaccinations, flight cancellations and travel restrictions are all ONE orchestrated event to usher in the United Nations Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030, also known as the New World Order.

"Today Americans would be outraged if U.N. troops entered Los Angeles to restore order; tomorrow they will be grateful! This is especially true if they were told there was an outside threat from beyond whether real or promulgated, that threatened our very existence. It is then that all peoples of the world will pledge with world leaders to deliver them from this evil. The one thing every man fears is the unknown. When presented with this scenario, individual rights will be willingly relinquished for the guarantee of their well being granted to them by their world government."

- Henry Kissinger in an address to the Bilderberg meeting at Evian, France, May 21st, 1992.

Developed in 1988 by the United Nations Environment Program and the UN’s World Meteorological Organization, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) maintains its silence on military weather modification applications which continue to skew the data.

The New World Order will be Socialism. Read the United Nations declarations and treaties for proof of this fact.

https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/content/documents/Agenda21.pdf

Criticism of Immigration Made Illegal by the U.N. - Marine Le Pen

https://www.bitchute.com/video/KRCIhYXzJhxT/

U.N. Migration Pact is a New World Order Power Grab

https://www.bitchute.com/video/X94d1FUdMbc2/

Israel Was Created by the UN - Resolution 181

https://www.1948.org.uk/un-resolution-181

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Mirrored - MediaGiant

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To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

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unnwonew world orderdr rima laibowthe united nations
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