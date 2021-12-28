© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden is Wrecking Economy
Follow
0
Share
Report
32 views • December 28, 2021
Trump Left a Strong US Economy; Biden Destroyed It. Biden's Build Back Broke Bill Will Make Economy Worse. High Gas Prices, High Inflation and High Debt Levels! Like Jimmy Carter, Biden is Creating High Inflation in America. The Supply Chain Crisis Did Not Exist Before Biden. His Solution to Economic Crisis is to Grow Federal Debt.
To support the award-winning work of Jeff Crouere and Ringside Politics, Please donate via our PayPal Link
https://www.crouere.net/donate
Your contributions are gratefully accepted!
To support the award-winning work of Jeff Crouere and Ringside Politics, Please donate via our PayPal Link
https://www.crouere.net/donate
Your contributions are gratefully accepted!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.