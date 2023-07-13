Create New Account
Curse Of The People Vs The Curse Of God
Published Thursday

Is Jesus the Curse of the Law or salvation through the law? Paul says: “Christ has redeemed us from the curse of the law, being made a curse for us:” Is Jesus a curse in life?

jesussalvationpaullawcurse

