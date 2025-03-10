22 Years of Sacrifice for Freedom

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Zionist occupation forces released Hussein Nassar, a Palestinian prisoner who had spent 22 years in captivity after being sentenced to life imprisonment. Nassar, from the village of Madma, was freed as part of the "Toufa Al-Aqsa" deal, an agreement between the Palestinian resistance and the Zionist side. As part of the deal, the resistance released three Zionists in exchange for 110 Palestinian detainees, many of whom had been sentenced to long-term or life sentences.
Interview: Hussein Nassar, the freed prisoner
Reporting: Faris odeh
Filmed: 02/02/2025
