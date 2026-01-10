30 Montreal cops torment and try to kill an innocent man

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A homeless man, keeping pocket knives for safety, was assaulted by 30 police officers. The cops, gathered around him, rammed him with police cars, tazed, shot him with rubber bullets (and real ammo - but missed), pepper sprayed him (and themselves), and then attempted to kill him. Watch as the communist police chief (named Dagger, ironically) never doubts his power position, as he asserts an attempted murder on an innocent man, is his successful stopping of pre-crimes. No crime was committed by the suspect, he just simply refused to ''co-operate'' with police. He was later charged with assault on police officers, for the two officers who tried to kill him with police cruishers, suffered minor injuries when crashing into each other. Attempted murder by police is clear.
For references (in Canada):
Public Safety = Police violence
Public Health = Medical Tyranny
Hate Speech = Truth