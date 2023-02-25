https://gettr.com/post/p29nhrm84fe

2/24/2023 Miles Guo: 30-40% of the fire extinguishing systems in the world are made in China, and almost all elevator software is under the CCP’s control. The CCP has sent people to work in foreign hotels and acquired hotels as its means of infiltrating the world. So is Uber. Hence, how will Yang Jian’ao end up?

#CCPinfiltration #hotel #fireextinguishingsysem #elevator #elevatorsoftware #Uber #YangJianao





2/24/2023 文贵直播：全球30-40%的消防系统来自中共国，电梯软件几乎被中共完全掌控。中共派人到国外酒店任职、并购酒店都是其潜伏渗透全世界的手段，Uber亦如此；那么杨建翱的下场将是怎样的呢？

#中共渗透 #酒店 #消防系统 #电梯 #电梯软件 #优步 #杨建翱

