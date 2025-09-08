BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
💥Kiev hit the Trypilska power plant last night
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
48 views • 21 hours ago

💥🇺🇦 Kiev got hit again tonight. This time the target was the Trypilska power plant.

Adding: 

Kadyrov does not believe that Trump has a solution that would satisfy Russia.

"Regarding Trump, I don't think he has any definite opinion or even a solution that would suit Russia. With Western support in arms, Ukraine has destroyed our cities and regions, many civilians have lost their lives," said the head of Chechnya to RIA Novosti.

Adding update about strike posted yesterday:

A 450 kg warhead of an "Iskander" missile fell on the Cabinet of Ministers building in Kiev yesterday but did not explode. The fire was caused by the ignition of fuel from the missile's tanks.

This was reported by Defense Express, citing a source familiar with the analysis of the debris.

At the same time, there was no official data, only press statements that the Russian Armed Forces broke through the air defense of the most protected part of Kiev and the entire country for the first time.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
